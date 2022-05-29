Death investigation underway in Oak Island after man found unresponsive in water

Oak Island Water Rescue (Photo: WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A man was retrieved from the ocean on Saturday afternoon near SW 23rd Street, according to Oak Island Water Rescue.

Around 2:00 p.m., several agencies including water rescue, fire, and EMS, responded to a 911 call reporting a person seen struggling in the water.

Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Peter Grendze said bystanders were performing CPR on the male victim when they arrived.

The man died on the scene. Authorities say he was from West Virginia and was visiting the area.

At this time, his cause of death is unknown. There is an autopsy underway.

When the incident occurred there was a yellow flag flying on the beach, signifying a moderate risk for rip currents, rough surf, and shore break. The yellow flag also advises beachgoers to stay in shallow water below your knees.

Oak Island Water Rescue said at the time of the incident many of their access points were blocked by civilian vehicles, and asks the public to park in appropriate areas.