DEVELOPING STORY: Death investigation underway at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A death investigation is underway at Carolina Beach.

According to Sgt. Colby Edens with the Carolina Beach Police Department, officers were called just before 5 p.m. to Ocean Blvd Lifeguard Station 4 area.

At this point, it is unclear how or where the person died. Edens says the scene is very active, and additional information will be released when it is available.

