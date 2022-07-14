Discussion of nude sunbathing ordinance a bust in Topsail Beach

The commissioners in the Town of Topsail Beach shut down the discussion of implementing an ordinance that would prohibit nude sunbathing.

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The commissioners in the Town of Topsail Beach shut down the discussion of implementing an ordinance that would prohibit nude sunbathing.

On Tuesday, WWAY spoke with Commissioner Tim Zizack, who says while the town has not had an issue with topless sunbathing on the beach, he has seen it become an issue in other places. The discussion is a step toward being proactive.

The town’s attorney Steve Coggins shared ordinances from other beach towns at Wednesday night’s meeting along with the state’s general statute on indecent exposure.

Commissioner Zizack was the only board member participating in the conversation with the attorney.

After a long silence, the commissioners made their decision.

“Gentlemen, how would you like to proceed?” Mayor Steven Smith asked.

“Go to the next item on the agenda and close this matter,” Commissioner Joe Bell responded.

“I’m not interested in pursuing it,” Commissioner John Gunter added.

Commissioner Zizack then thanked the attorney for looking into the matter.