Dozens attend North Brunswick Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast benefiting local youth

Kiwanis Club of North Brunswick Pancake Breakfast March 2, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Kiwanis Club of North Brunswick hosted a pancake breakfast on Saturday, to raise funds for a local youth program.

From 8am to 11am community members gathered at Blossoms Restaurant in Magnolia Greens, to enjoy a hot meal of pancakes, eggs, sausage and fruit.

Money raised from the event will benefit children in Northern Brunswick County, like youth programs including student rewards for middle school students, builders club, scholarships and field trips.