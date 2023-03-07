Dozens gather to discuss plan to address homelessness in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A group of organizations, businesses, and governments gathered to address homelessness in the Cape Fear region.

The Cape Fear Homeless Continuum of Care met at the Harrelson Center, to develop a three-year plan to tackle homelessness.

Around 50 participants from New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties joined Tuesday’s meeting, in-person and online with a common goal, to make homelessness in the Cape Fear region brief, rare and non-recurring.

The meeting included discussions about sharing information, details on grant applications, and identifying goals that will be included in the three-year strategic plan.

“The 3-year plan is for the entire community. It isn’t for one organization, and that’s why this meeting today was important to talk about having community members involved. Everyone who’s in this room, plus people who may see this report, –I mean… this is a call to action. Come together, because the entire community is the Continuum of Care,” said Judy Herring, director for housing and Continuum of Care administration with the Cape Fear Council of Governments.

Anne Best, Executive Director of Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear, a non-profit that helps families facing homelessness, says the meeting was productive.

“I think several of the people who are here at the table today did not know about the grants and opportunities available. So, that we can spread the resources and letting people know and educating them on the funding that is available to help not only their organization, but the families and individuals in this community,’ said Anne Best, Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear executive director.

The strategic plan is expected to be adaptable to address the needs of those facing homelessness in the community.

“Some of the reasons that people experience homelessness are a little different from what we traditionally think of as people who are chronically homeless, because we have a lot of people who are in financial hardship due to the housing crisis. Not enough units, exorbitant costs, equals people who will end up homeless, who maybe –in the past would never have been in that situation, and I think that’s an important thing to consider, is what’s driving the episodes of homelessness in your community,” said Herring.

The Continuum of Care is a program approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to help non-profit organizations and other entities provide permanent housing, transitional housing, and support services.

The Cape Fear Homeless Continuum of Care plans to continue to discuss their goals and develop a 3-year strategic plan over the next 8 to 10 months.