Dozens of bus drivers rally in Wilmington for higher pay

Drivers told WWAY they feel unappreciated after taking on additional routes due to the pandemic.

Dozens of bus drivers rally for better pay in Wilmington on Nov. 12, 2021. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While New Hanover County students and staff were out of school for a Wellness Day, more than 40 bus drivers rallied for higher pay.

The group stood at the corner of Oleander and S. College Road in Wilmington, holding signs and expressing their displeasure with New Hanover County Schools.

Many of their signs were asking for a living wage and respect.

“We’re dedicated to doing our jobs, but at the same time, we’re tired, we’re wore out,” bus driver Tammy Wilson said. “You just want to feel like you’re making a difference, and we know that we are in our students, but as far as our paycheck, our paycheck hasn’t increased to the cost of living, and we just want people to show us what our value really is.”

NHCS and many other schools across the country are experiencing a bus driver shortage, impacting the remaining drivers.