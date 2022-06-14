Dozens of Juneteenth events to be held in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington, and local organizations are gearing up to kick off more than a dozen Juneteenth celebration events in the next few days.

Last year, President Biden signed a bill into law declaring Juneteenth a national holiday. The holiday commemorates the anniversary of June 19, 1865. When the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free.

Many of last year’s celebrations were virtual or limited due to COVID restrictions. This year, things will be in-person. In New Hanover County, events will be held Thursday through Sunday.

“Twenty events that are happening throughout New Hanover County over the next week or so. Helping to commemorate and to celebrate the emancipation proclamation for the enslaved individuals back during that time. It’s certainly a time to look back at our history, and see how far we’ve come and to actually look at the sacrifices that many of our ancestors have made,” said Linda Thompson, New Hanover County’s Chief Diversity & Equity Officer.