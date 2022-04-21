Dozens of middle school students attend Girls in Technology STEM event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After having to postpone due to the pandemic, GE Hitachi is proud to once again host its annual Girls in Technology STEM event for area middle school students.

Dozens of Middle school students from New Hanover and Pender Counties for its annual Girls in Technology STEM event. GE Hitachi hosted the 12th annual event at the Harrelson Center, where more than 90 seventh and eighth grade students from eight schools. The event promotes women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), as well as business.

GE Hitachi technologists and engineers worked with students, and they were able to do a digital technology activity by participating in a robotics competition.

“It’s actually fun, I loved the hands on experience that we have here. It’s very interesting actually. We actually have STEM at our school. So it’s like another experience, just at another place,” said Janiyah, 8th grade student.

“It’s getting to learn STEM on a deeper level, and actually getting your hands on,” said Aniya, 8th grade student.

This was the first time in three years the girls in technology event was held in-person, after being canceled due to the pandemic.