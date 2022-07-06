Duke Energy Foundation donates $30K to Masonboro.org

The organization that cleans up Masonboro Island after the Fourth of July holiday received a large donation on Tuesday evening.

The Duke Energy Foundation presented Masonboro.org with a $30,000 check at Bradley Creek Marina on Tuesday.

The money will support the Island Explorers program that takes fifth graders in New Hanover County Schools to Masonboro Island to learn about the oceanfront, the marsh, wildlife, and more.

Masonboro.org President Tom Hackler says it’s all about creating the next generation of coastal stewards.

“Kids now that were in our first program are seniors in high school and now they’re starting to be volunteers for our program,” Hackler said. “It’s just kind of wonderful to see the coastal stewardship, the understanding of the coast, and the fact that the kids kinda owned Masonboro Island. It’s part of the public trust and we’re just happy to have them over there.”

Hackler says they encourage anyone who visits Masonboro Island to leave it in even better condition than they found it.