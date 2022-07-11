EDPNC brings ‘Go Global Road Show’ to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– In Wilmington, companies took an opportunity to nurture and grow their businesses internationally.

The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina’s International Trade Division began its four-day road trip across the state today to bring its export expertise directly to businesses and business owners looking to expand into international markets. The division’s first stop was here in Wilmington.

Participants had the opportunity to meet one-on-one throughout the day with foreign trade representatives from the EDPNC’s six overseas offices to learn about opportunities in global markets such as Canada, Mexico, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Through opening new foreign markets, businesses can increase revenue while supporting the state’s economy and more than four hundred thousand in-state jobs.

Mike Hubbard, EDPNC International Trade Director says,

“We work with companies where they are when they come to us. Some have experience, some have very little experience. So, we work with them to get them prepared for that market, and the foreign offices make that happen for them.”

Local companies that are interested but were not able to make it are always able to go to EDPNC’s website where they will work with you virtually.