Elizabethtown man charged in November shooting in Bladen County

Curtis Cromartie (Photo: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted for a November shooting in Bladen County was arrested over the weekend in South Carolina.

Curtis Sanders Cromartie, 34, of Elizabethtown is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Possession of A Firearm By A Felon.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened on November 6 on Mercer-Mill Road.

Franklin Quentil Pharr, 37, was with friend when he was shot in the torso. Pharr went to Bladen County Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says witnesses told them two men in a gray car pulled out a silver revolver and fired approximately 3 to 4 times striking Pharr. The vehicle sped off toward Elizabethtown.

The investigation led to warrants for the arrest of Cromartie. Florence County Sheriff Deputies arrested Cromartie during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Cromartie waived extradition and was returned to Bladen County on Thursday. His initial $290,000 bond was raised to $1,000,000 during his court appearance on Friday.