Enchanted Airlie preps for sold out season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– One of Wilmington’s most popular holiday attractions is preparing for their already sold-out season.

Crews are hard at work setting up for Enchanted Airlie, which begins in just over two weeks. The popular holiday attraction features more than a million lights.

“You can expect a really happy, family fun evening. You have an hour to stroll through 37 acres of lighted gardens. We have different themes and different areas,” said Airlie Gardens Director of Public Relation, Janine Powell.

Tickets to Enchanted Airlie went on sale November 2nd, and were gone in just 15 minutes, which left many people disappointed and concerned.

“We do limit the number of tickets, and that’s a common question. ‘You’re 67 acres, why are you sold out?’ We only light half of our gardens and we are also limited by our parking lot,” said Powell.

Enchanted Airlie will be open for 23 nights in total. Powell says the schedule will allow visitors to see the lights, while at the same time limiting wear and tear on the gardens, and giving its employees time to spend the holidays with their families.

This year’s event takes place November 25th and 26th, as well as December 2nd through 22nd.