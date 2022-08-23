Enrollment numbers in publics schools elevating across the Cape Fear

Southeastern, NC (WWAY)– According to The National Center for Education Statistics, nationally, enrollment numbers in public schools are down since the start of the pandemic in 2020, but that is not the case here in the Cape Fear.

Public school systems across the area are seeing consistent, if not an increase in, enrollment numbers.

Brunswick County Schools’ Chief Communications Officer, Gordon Burnette, says that they are experiencing student enrollment numbers that reflect those of pre-pandemic levels with a steady increase, as Brunswick County continues to be one of the fastest-growing counties in North Carolina.

Pender County Schools are seeing an increase as well, starting the year with five hundred more students than at the end last year.

New Hanover County Schools are unsure of numbers, as they will not have confirmation until twenty days after the start of school.

We have reached out to Bladen and Columbus counties on their statistics, but are still awaiting response.