Environmental organizations to host Cape Fear Creek Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Area environmental organizations are gearing up for the inaugural Cape Fear Creek Week, that will kick off on Monday, March 13.

The event celebrates the region’s creeks, rivers, and streams, and will include a paddle tour of Greenfield Lake, an opportunity to clean up litter, take water samples, and hike in Brunswick Nature Park.

Kristen Rhodes, AmeriCorps environmental educator at Cape Fear River Watch, says the goal is to remind everyone to be considerate of protecting our waterways.

“We want people to take away that it’s important to be good stewards of the environment. Clean water is really important, especially down here. We have people fishing out of our waters, swimming in our water, boating, and it runs a lot of the economy around here. So, we want to make sure that we’re keeping it clean,” said Kristen Rhodes.

Creek Week is a collaboration between the NC Cooperative Extension, City of Wilmington’s Heal our Waterways, Cape Fear River Watch, NC Coastal Landtrust, New Hanover County Soil and Water Conservation District, and NC Coastal Federation.