Event showcasing paintings by local artists held at Harbor Way Gardens in Wrightsville Beach

(Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Many people strolled through Harbor Way Gardens on Mother’s Day, to view paintings from local artists.

The Art at the Harbor Way Gardens event was hosted by the Harbor Island Garden Club in collaboration with Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation.

Attendees were able to walk through the gardens, and enjoy the floral arrangements and landscaping maintained by the Harbor Island Garden Club.

Participating artists painted in a Plein Air style, creating one-of-a-kind artwork in the open air at locations around town yesterday and today.

Art, plants, and commemorative pavers were sold at the event, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Harbor Island Garden Club, helping it beautify the Wrightsville Beach area year-long.

At the event, garden club members answered questions about landscaping, yard design, and floral design.