Families make slime and memories during family engagement event

A student and parent work together to create their own slime. (Photo: Public Schools of Robeson County)

LUMBERTON (News Release) — More than 400 people attended the ‘Science of Slime Family Engagement Night’ event hosted recently by the Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC).

PSRC students and their parents worked together to make slime by mixing ingredients and following the directions of 10-year-old entrepreneur Ava Simmons, also known as ‘Ava the S.T.E.M. Princess.’

Smiles could be seen across the room at the Southeastern Agricultural Center as children mixed gooey slime, made faces, laughed and parents assisted them.

“It was amazing,” one child said. ”I’ve always wanted slime.”

“It was really fun today,” another child added. “I had fun with other people. We learned a lot.”

Simmons also shared her story and encouraged children to reach for their dreams no matter the obstacles.

“I’d like to be a scientist,” one child reflected after the event.

Everyone in attendance also heard from Martica Bacallad, author of the book “Becoming Bicultural.”

Bacallad spoke to everyone, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, about the messages they carried with them from their backgrounds and how they should hold onto the traditions from their culture.

“This is one example of how our family nights will look this year. We will also incorporate a literary segment called ‘Inspiring Robeson Readers & Writers,’ where students will get free books and hear from local authors at the events,” said PSRC Family Engagement Specialist Brendalyn Thompson.

Jennifer Freeman, assistant superintendent of Student Services, Intervention and Support, said the event was a success.

“I enjoyed watching the smiles on the faces of our students and their parents. The excitement in the room was palpable. We look forward to many successful Family Engagement Events ahead,” Freeman added.

PSRC Federal Programs Director Philip Oxendine also shared words of praise for the event and excitement for upcoming events.

“As a former science teacher and a parent of three PSRC students in attendance, it filled my heart with joy to see other parents participating in an educational event with their children and making memories that will last a lifetime,” Oxendine said. “We invite all parents and guardians to join us at future events and to engage in their students’ education.”

For more information on upcoming family engagement events, visit PSRC’s website.