Families visit Wrightsville Beach to celebrate Mother’s Day

(Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — People took to Wrightsville Beach with the special ladies in their lives to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The cool weather on Mother’s Day did not deter families from going to the beach to celebrate the holiday.

For some people, listening to the waves and sitting on the sand on Mother’s Day, is a break away from traditional gifts or dinner at a restaurant on the holiday.

Barbara Wilkes traveled from Greenville with her daughter to celebrate Mother’s Day at Wrightsville Beach, and said it was exactly how she wanted to spend the day.

“We decided to come and celebrate Mother’s Day together, and I hadn’t been down here at Wrightsville beach in probably thirty-something years, and I told her that I wanted to come down here, but she was going to take me to Virginia Beach, but I like it down here. I love the water, and it’s nice,” said Barbara Wilkes, mother.

Wilkes said she although the beach was not crowded, she was glad to see other mothers with their families at the beach for the holiday, and was glad to be celebrated as a mom.

“I’m just so thankful, just to be here this Mother’s Day, and say happy Mother’s Day to you and mother’s all over everywhere. You know, happy Mother’s Day to you, and I thank the lord for blessing all of us,” said Wilkes.

According to the National Retail Federation, this year’s mother’s day spending is expected to total to nearly $32 billion, which is $3.6 billion more from last year’s spending record for the holiday.