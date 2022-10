Fat Bear Week Returns

Vote for your favorite pre-hibernation bear

March is mad and October is chubby.

October 5th through the 11th is Fat Bear Week.

It’s an annual competition hosted by the National Parks Service and Alaska’s Katmai National Park. You can choose your favorite fat bear from a selection of officially tagged Alaskan brown bears as they bulk up for the winter.

You can meet the bears and submit your vote here.