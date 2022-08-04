Film crews return to Burgaw for second season of a TV series

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) —The town is welcoming back a film crew, returning to film its second season.

Flatch productions, Inc. will be filming the second season of “Welcome to Flatch”, formerly known as “This Country” around Burgaw, from August 5-12. There will be street closures, and traffic will be redirected in some areas when filming is underway. This is one of a few productions that have come to Burgaw in the last 8 months.

Mayor Olivia Dawson says the productions are a boost for tourism, and the town’s economy.

“We really do love the backdrop that it gives of our town, it gets from the film industry. So, we’re real excited to have them back. It’s good for our tourism, it’s good for our town. We appreciate them using Burgaw and supporting local while they’re here, and also giving visitors and even locals a perspective of Burgaw,” said Olivia Dawson, Burgaw mayor.