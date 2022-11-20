First Responders of Wilmington compete in basketball tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– First Responders in Wilmington came together for some competitive fun on Saturday.

Wilmington Police, Wilmington Fire, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office squared off on the court for fun, and bragging rights, at Maides Park on Saturday for a basketball tournament.

Michael Scott is a School Resource Officer with the Wilmington Police Department who helped organize the game, and said its all about working together.

“This is so we can build more relationships together, because we are always working, that’s the only time we see each other, and we’re dealing with things that are hard to deal with. This is for us to have fun, be together, and bond,” said Scott.

The championship game was between the New Hanover Sheriffs Office and the Wilmington Fire Department.

The Sheriff’s Office won the tournament 58-47.