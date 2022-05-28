Flag raising event held on Battleship NC during Memorial Day weekend

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many people visited Battleship North Carolina on Saturday, recognizing the significance of Memorial Day on the holiday weekend.

The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina held a flag raising event at the Battleship North Carolina from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The flags were raised over the ship by members of American Legion Post 68 in Leland. After the flags were raised, they were folded 13 times and paired with a certificate of authenticity.

Michael Zalob, chairman of the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina said since they began holding the flag raising events last year, many people enjoy the significance of the event.

“This is a historic memorial, specifically honors all of the armed forces who, –for the state of North Carolina fought during WWII and passed away, and especially on Memorial Day now, we’re recognizing that and to have a flag flown on the ship at the period, at that time, it just means a lot to a lot of people,” said Michael Zalob.

The flags were available for a $40 donation to The Friends Of The Battleship North Carolina, and the proceeds from donations go to support the Battleship NC.