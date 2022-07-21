Former Wilmington Fire station to be donated as supportive housing for homeless

A former fire station could soon become housing.

Former Wilmington Fire Station 6 on Carolina Beach Road (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A former fire station could soon become housing in Wilmington.

The City of Wilmington is looking to donate the former Fire Station 6 at 3939 Carolina Beach Road to the Good Shepherd Center for permanent supportive housing.

“This is for that person who’s been in the woods for the last eight years, the person who’s been sleeping in their car in our parks for the past couple of years because they’re scared to ask for help or they’re confused about their options. They just don’t know how to figure it out on their own,” Good Shepherd Center Katrina Knight said.

Similar to the SECU Lakeside Reserve development, the would-be 32-unit apartment type complex would house the chronically homeless living with disabilities, like veterans and seniors, while providing services like transportation and access to other resources. Residents of the supportive housing development would pay 30-percent of their income towards rent.

“That’s what the supportive services are all about is giving those folks the opportunity to be successful and get back on their feet or if they want to stay there permanently, they have a place to stay,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said.

In 2015, City Council passed a resolution that made any available surplus property to affordable housing. After the fire station closed and the city determined it was not needed for staffing, affordable housing was at the top of the list for the property.

The Carolina Beach Road location is perfect, according to Saffo, because of its proximity to a grocery store, the hospital, and other services.

Some residents in the area may share concerns; however, Saffo says some people had reservations about the Lakeside Reserve development and it’s been a great success.

“I don’t think anyone has anything to fear about there. I think they’ll be first class. The people that live there are just like any other citizen,” Saffo said. “They’ll live there, they’ll take care of the place and they have the supportive services there to watch over them, to help them with their specific needs.”

According to Knight, it’s more than creating shelters, it’s about creating solutions.

“To see them happy, to see them feeling healthier, to see them relying less on our public systems and being and feeling more independent,” Knight said. “It’s just really motivating and of course inspiring us to stretch a bit and do more.”

The city’s Planning Commission will consider rezoning the property at its August 3rd meeting. If it’s recommended for approval, it would then go to council for a final vote, most likely at its September meeting.