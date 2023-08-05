Friday Health Plan policyholders must select new coverage by Aug. 31 to avoid a gap in coverage

RALEIGH (WWAY) — Friday Health Plans of North Carolina has been placed into receivership to protect North Carolina policyholders, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Friday.

The receivership became effective on July 16. Liquidation of FHP-NC will occur Sept. 1. Now FHP-NC policyholders must choose a new exchange health insurance plan by Aug. 31 to avoid a gap in health insurance coverage.

Health insurance coverage for people who have a plan from FHP-NC will end on Aug. 31.

The Department of Insurance has coordinated with the U.S. Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight to implement a special enrollment period for members to select another exchange health plan.

plan. The special enrollment period began on July 2 and ends on Oct. 30.

People who want coverage starting on Sept. 1, must enroll in a new plan by Aug. 31.

Individuals who enroll after Aug. 31, will have their coverage start on the first of the month after enrolling in a new plan.

For more information, visit the NCDOI website at www.ncdoi.gov or call 855-408-1212.