GameStop opens on Thanksgiving ahead of Black Friday

LELAND, NC (WWAY) —This Thanksgiving, some places got an early start on holiday sales. One store opened its doors at 5pm on the holiday, to help holiday shoppers check off items on their lists.

There was a long line of customers waiting to get inside and take advantage of Black Friday deals at the GameStop in Leland on Thanksgiving.

Many shoppers were hoping to buy video games for their gaming consoles. Others waited in line to try and buy a Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console, which has been hard to buy from many stores over the last year.

WWAY spoke with one man waiting in line who says he hope to get his hands on two PS5’s.

“Not actively searching for it, but i have been keeping an eye out for opportunities like these to get one for myself, hopefully so for about a year now,” said Jorgen Viltoft.

Viltoft also said he has been waiting in line for 2 hours prior to the store opening.

GameStop employees in Leland told WWAY the store sold out of all of the PlayStation 5 consoles that were available on Thanksgiving evening.