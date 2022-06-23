Genesis Block partners with CFCC to launch a food hall on North Campus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Genesis Block is partnering with Cape Fear Community College to bring a food hall and commissary to the campus.

The goal of the project is to help local food entrepreneurs gain customers and expand their business.

The new addition will be named “Block Eatz”, and will be located at the McKeithan Center on CFCC’s North Campus in Castle Hayne. It will have space for 8-10 food vendors, a commercial kitchen, and café-style seating.

“The biggest thing with our food entrepreneurs is needing that low cost entry way into the marketplace, and so if you are a food entrepreneur, especially like if you have a food truck and you want to now test the market for a brick and mortar, this will be a great space,” said Tracey Newkirk, Genesis Block Co-Founder.

“Our food incubator will give culinary students that are currently enrolled at Cape Fear Community College an opportunity to work with professional chef’s. So, we have Chef Keith Rhodes, who is a chef over at Catch, and Dean, — Chef Dean over at Seabirds,” said Aariene Hansley, Genesis Block Education Coordinator.

“Block Eatz” is expected to open by late August.