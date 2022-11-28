Giving Tuesday, how you can give back locally

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, “Giving Tuesday” is a day set aside each year to remember the needy, and organizations who help those in need.

This day encourages people to give back to their local community and share their generosity with various non-profits across the Cape Fear.

Meade Van Pelt, Executive Director of the Harrelson Center, says their organization is a great resource to help guide you to giving.

“Giving Tuesday gives everyone in our community locally an opportunity to show up for the non-profit community. We have a very strong network here, always looking to see what the problems are, what the community’s most pressing issues are, and what needs to be solved,” said Van Pelt.

If you would like to contribute to one of the non-profits affiliated with the Harrelson Center, you can click here to find a list of the local organizations you can give back to.