Good Friends Luncheon brings dozens of Santas to Wilmington Convention Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good Friends of Wilmington hosted its annual “Good Friends Luncheon” at the convention center in downtown Wilmington.

Costumed santas, including WWAY anchors Jeff Rivenbark and Matt Bennett, took part in singing Christmas carols, as attendees made their way into the convention center.

“Good Friends” is a private, non-profit, non-denominational group of women whose purpose is to raise money for those in need in New Hanover County.

They help people facing hardships with car repairs, medical needs, rent payments and other daily necessities.

The luncheon is a no frills event where everyone gets a boxed lunch with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Danielle Mitchell, Good Friends of Wilmington chairwoman, says the event is about putting as much money as possible back into the hands of those who need it most.

“We are happy to be back in an in-person atmosphere, this year. Good Friends, our last luncheon was actually held in 2019, and as you know due to the pandemic we unfortunately have been able to the last 2 years, and so we are so excited to have our supporters back in the room to really celebrate this holiday season, and what Good Friends of Wilmington does in our community,” Danielle Mitchell, Good Friends chairwoman.

The luncheon usually raises about $80,000.