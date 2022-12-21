Good Shepherd Center gives away hundreds of toys and groceries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One local organization hoped to ease the financial stress some families may be facing as we head to the holidays.

Hundreds of people visited the Good Shepherd Center on Wednesday, December 21, as it held a toy and grocery giveaway.

People lined up on the sidewalk and along the road leading to the Good Shepherd Center for the giveaways.

“Lot of selections for different kids, and a bunch, a bunch, a bunch of toys, –that kids ain’t going to know what to do with themselves,” said Tangela Duncan, resident.

Some people waiting in line hours before the giveaway even started, hoping for a chance to get toys that will bring smiles to their children’s faces.

“I just got blessed and highly favored, God is good. They’re out here giving away gifts and stuff for the kids, and I just lucked up and just in time. So, I thank God. We’re going to have a good Christmas,” said Gabrielle Thompson, resident.

Once the giveaway started, people were able to walk through and get a bag of perishable and nonperishable groceries, and pick the toys they wanted to gift to their kids.

“I’m out here getting gifts for my grandkids, I have six of those, and I’m new to the area, so this is –means very much to me because, where I’m from they don’t really do stuff like this. So this was surprising, and I really enjoyed it and I had a good time,” said Duncan.

The Good Shepherd Center says thanks to the community they were able to hold the toy giveaway with their weekly grocery giveaway, and this year may have been the most donated toys the shelter has received in the past few years.

“It’s already a really tough time for a lot of folks, and you’re already stretching your budget for your rent, for your utilities, for your gas in your car. Having those special toys or just special items for a holiday meal can really stretch a budget kind of to its breaking point. So, we’re just trying to help close the gap for people,” said Liz Carbone, Good Shepherd Center community engagement coordinator.

Santa Claus was also at the Good Shepherd Center’s giveaway, the toys and groceries were distributed on a first come first serve basis.