Group makes plans to bring professional soccer back to Wilmington

WILLMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Members of Wilmington’s soccer community are excited about the possibility of a professional team returning to the city.

“USL to Wilmington” has been granted exclusive rights by the united soccer league to pursue a league one expansion franchise. The group is led by primary investor Scott Sullivan, co-founder of investment management company Cameron Management, Chris Mumford, professor of practice at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Dewan Bader, former Wilmington Hammerheads FC midfielder, who is also a North Carolina FC coach.

The club would become Wilmington’s second professional soccer club after Wilmington Hammerheads FC played their final game in the 2016 season.

“What I know about it is, it’s a serious and impressive ownership group, that have worked really hard to get to this point, and asked a lot of questions of people in the soccer community. I think there’s still a little bit more work to do, but they’re determined, and I’m excited to support them,” said Carson Porter, Wilmington Hammerheads Youth Soccer executive director.

According to “USL to Wilmington’s” website, the group’s goal is to field a USL League One professional soccer club in 2024.