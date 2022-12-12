Hampstead woman severely injured after mauled by two dogs

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A woman was severely injured after being mauled by two of her neighbor’s dogs at a home in Hampstead.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit says the woman entered her neighbor’s backyard on Holiday Drive on Thursday, December 8, where the two dogs were tethered.

She was mauled, and was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says there is no criminal investigation, because the dogs were on their owner’s property for the incident.

The dogs are being quarantined at the Pender County Animal Shelter for ten days.