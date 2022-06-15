Hand-to-eye recount underway for New Hanover County Board of Education race

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Board of Elections began conducting a hand-to-eye recount for the Board of Education race that was initially decided by just two votes. The hand-to eye recount began around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

New Hanover County Board of Education incumbent Nelson Beaulieu made the request for the hand-to-eye recount, after the initial recount showed he was still two votes behind candidate Jennah Bosch.

Based on last Friday’s sample hand-to-eye recount, the NC Board of Elections determined there is a chance that if a hand-to-eye recount is conducted, it could reverse the result of the race.

Democratic ballots in all 48 precincts in New Hanover County are being counted. That’s more than 31,263 votes, which includes election-day, one stop, absentee, and provisional ballots.

“The total number of actual democratic ballots cast in the election was 14,701. So, at the end of the day, once their sorted, those are the ballots that they’re going to go through and do a full hand-to-eye count for the New Hanover County Board of Education contest for these two specific candidates,” said Rae Hunter-Havens, elections director.

New Hanover County Board of Elections is unsure when the hand-to-eye recount will be complete, but estimates it will be before the end of the week.

“We’re making pretty good progress. The estimation of the State Board that is that, they felt that we could be done by Friday. I’m not sure, I have not participated in a full hand-to-eye recount, and it’s not a very common phenomenon across the state. There is a possibility we could finish tomorrow,” said Hunter-Havens.

The results of the hand-to-eye recount have not yet been determined, but will be announced once all ballots have been checked.