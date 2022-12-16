Health officials warn about ‘tripledemic’ ahead of holiday travel

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Concerns surrounding spikes in three viruses across the country are leading to what many are calling a “tripledemic”.

A New Hanover County epidemiologist is offering tips for those traveling for the holiday season.

On top of surges in RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases. There has also been an uptick in common cold cases.

Ian Appling, epidemiologist at the New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Center, says the increase in people traveling to visit loved ones will likely mean case numbers will to continue to rise.

Appling is offering some advice for those planning to hit the roads or take to the skies.

“This upcoming travel season, things that people need to look at would be those four main diseases that we have been tracking, but I think that one of those things that as long as you’re following, you know, proper protocols when it comes to making sure wash your hands, if you’re in a public setting, –you know stay 6 feet away somebody if you possibly can, and if possible wear masks if you can’t do any of those,” said Ian Appling, epidemiologist at the New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Center.

Appling also encourages people not to travel or delay meeting with loved ones, specifically those who are at risk or elderly, if they are not feeling well. He also recommends taking an at-home COVID-19 test before traveling.