Holiday shoppers rush to a Wilmington store for Record Store Day on Black Friday

Shopper looks through records at Record Bar in Wilmington (Photo; WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One local record store participated in Record Store Day on Black Friday. Dozens of shoppers who love their music on vinyl made their way to Record Bar, looking for deals.

The biannual event gives independent stores an opportunity to have exclusive music titles to sell.

Record Bar co-owner Tony Stroud said the store saw big lines, with records by Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, and The Life Aquatic Soundtrack being best sellers .

“You know the support locally has been phenomenal. It was raining when we opened this morning, we still had a line outside. We had the sidewalk sale inside this morning, made things a little crazy, but once the weather broke away we were able to put folks out here shopping. They’ve had a big time all day,” said Tony Stroud, Record Bar co-owner.

Record Bar also used the Record Store Day to kick off its weekend of deals, holding a sidewalk sale for records.

The next Record Store Day is next April.