Holiday shoppers support local businesses on Small Business Saturday

People shop on Small Business Saturday in The Cargo District (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As holiday shoppers search for the perfect gift for family and friends, some are looking for an alternative to major retailers by shopping on Small Business Saturday.

The Cargo District in Wilmington is filled with small businesses, and this year many holiday shoppers chose visit the district to support locals shops on Small Businesses Saturday.

“The Cargo District’s new and up and coming, everyone’s all about local in this community, I love it. It’s been pretty busy today, I’m excited,” said Mary LaFon, Bones owner.

Two business owners shared what Small Business Saturday means to them and their businesses. Both said they are thankful for holiday shoppers who choose to shop local.

Small business Saturday is actually pretty new to me, as I am actually a brand new business owner, but it does mean a lot. Small Business Saturday, it’s kind of like a small businesses’ Christmas. It’s the day where we try to pump out as much as we can,” said Andrew Branham, The Vintage Cellar owner.

“Being a creator and a maker, I put my heart and my soul into everything that i make in this shop, so just having someone appreciate it and love it and come back and say that they loved it and they told all of their friends about it, it just means so much,” said Melissa Arbucci, Salty Soap Co. owner.

Pam Sherman owner of Ghost Hill Press, an independent bookstore, said more people have turned to shopping with small businesses during the pandemic, and hopes more people will do the same beyond the holidays.

“I think there’s been a big change since COVID-19 has happened. I think people are realizing that it’s really important to support local businesses, and so yeah we’ve definitely seen a difference in that,” said Pam Sherman, Ghost Hill Press owner.

The National Retail Federation estimated more than 58 million people to shop on Small Business Saturday this year.