Hundreds attend last day of Wilmington Greek Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Wilmington Greek Festival made a return to in-person fun, celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the last day of the 3-day long Wilmington Greek Festival on Sunday. The festival was hosted by Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Attendees were able to enjoy traditional Greek food, pastries, church tours, music and dancing at the festival.

“It’s a wonderful day today, out here on Sunday. Great food, great drinks, it’s a wonderful place to be,” said Bryan Massey, festival attendee.

“It was pretty good, and I think this should stay a lot longer, and one more day at least. You guys should definitely here, because this is probably going to be the best food you’ve ever tasted,” said Bryan Meyer, festival attendee.

Event organizers were thankful for the communities support with this being its first in-person festival since the pandemic.

“To be able to have our first actual in-person festival has been amazing, and we couldn’t have asked for a better turnout. I think people were excited to be able to get back in here. I know our community was ready, and excited to serve Wilmington, and I have no complaints. I mean we had rainy weather this weekend, and the crowd still turned up,” said Zaharoula Katsikis, Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church dance program coordinator.

The Wilmington Greek Festival partners with local charities each year to benefit from the festival’s proceeds, this year’s partners are the Good Shepherd Center, First Fruit Ministries, and Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear.