Hundreds attend Port City Highland Games benefiting a local nonprofit

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Port City Highland Games drew a crowd of hundreds on Saturday, with some attendees donning their favorite kilts.

The event was held from 10am to 5pm on Randall Parkway. It featured pipe bands, heavy athletics, dancing, and vendors. The Scottish Society of Wilmington was on-site teaching kids how to do some of the highland games athletics.

There were also herding dog and highland dancing demonstrations. The event is benefiting paws4people’s “paws4vets program”, which provides trained service dogs to wounded veterans and military dependents. Event organizers said they were pleased with the number of spectators who came out to enjoy the event.

“It turns out there is a huge Scottish culture here in Wilmington, and they all have been itching to have a highlands game. So, we’re really excited to bring the community together to this, and also bring awareness to paws4vets,” said Elise Barrett, paws4people executive administrator for events.

The Port City Highland Games sold 500 hundred tickets in advance, with hundreds of people buying tickets on-site the day of the event.