Hundreds gather at the Riverfront Park for the 3rd annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

2021 Wilmington Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in the riverfront park in downtown for the 3rd annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

The festival featured more than 60 beers, more than 40 bourbons, and different types of barbecue. There were also vendors on site showing hot sauces, BBQ accessories, and cigars. Event attendees were given a souvenir glass to taste beer and bourbon as they strolled through the riverfront park.

The festival was postponed last year during the pandemic, and festival founder Greg Nivens said he was thankful to see hundreds of people eager to enjoy the festivals return.

“It seems like it’s getting better, people are wanting to get more together, and really when your outdoors at a festival like this, to see the smiles is when it’s awesome,” said Greg Nivens.

Nivens said the next Beer Bourbon & BBQ festival will be held in March 2022.