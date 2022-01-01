Hundreds make a splash on the first day of 2022 at annual Dolphin Dip in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people came together in Surf City on the beach for the 20th annual Dolphin Dip on Saturday, to make a big splash on the first day of the new year.

Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic, but it made a strong return this year. Many people view the free annual event as an opportunity to wash away 2021. Event attendees rushed into the water when the clock struck noon. People also wore costumes competing in a costume contest for a chance to win a one of the trophies designated for youth, adults, and groups.

The proceeds raised at the event benefits ‘Share the Table’, a non-profit organization that supports hungry families in Pender and Onslow County.