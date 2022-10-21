Hundreds of athletes participate in the New Hanover County Special Olympics Fall Games

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the first time in three years, the New Hanover County Special Olympics held its Fall Games at Legion Stadium in Wilmington.

Nearly 450 athletes of all ages and abilities took part, with more than 200 volunteers on hand to cheer them on.

There were a dozen events including soccer, volleyball, relay races, and dancing. Participants in the games included those from elementary school all the way through high school, with adults also eligible to compete.

“Everyone’s been so grateful that there is an opportunity to come out and compete in a way that’s more accessible and inclusive for everybody’s skill ranges. We’re not saying they need to come out and shoot the ball across the field, it’s just –they’re coming out trying their best and it’s just been really good to see all the happy faces,” said Brooke DeAmaral, New Hanover County Special Olympics coordinator.

Organizers of the New Hanover County Special Olympics say thanks to the generous donations of many, athletes were able to compete in the Fall games for free.