Hundreds of flags placed in Wilmington National Cemetery for Memorial Day

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —American flags have been placed on graves in the Wilmington National Cemetery on Market Street ahead of Memorial Day.

More than 5,000 flags are flying on graves in the cemetery. Many people across the Cape Fear and the country plan to observe Memorial Day by visiting graves of members of armed forces who died while serving.

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11am in the cemetery on Monday, hosted by the New Hanover County Veterans Council.