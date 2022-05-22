Hundreds of people race in Carolina Beach Double Sprint triathlon

CAROLINA BEACH NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of triathletes competed in the Carolina Beach Double Sprint triathlon on Sunday.

The Double Sprint triathlon has been held since 1997, and began in Kure Beach. The race is a part of The North Carolina Triathlon Series. Around 200 triathletes competed this year, with the race. In this race triathletes had to swim, run, bike, run again, and swim once more before crossing the finish line.

Set Up Events race director Justin Boyer said they have seen an increase in the number of people competing in their triathlons this year.

“With the pandemic, we noticed an increase in a lot of outdoor activities. So, a lot of people bought bikes, a lot of people started running, hiking, so this type of series fits that need the most. You know, and people are competitive, they want to come out and if it’s your first time you can come out and do a sprint triathlon,” said Justin Boyer, race director.

Triathletes competing in the Carolina Beach Double Sprint completed a swim of 750 meters, a 5k run, and a 12-mile bike ride.