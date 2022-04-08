‘I do think a little bit differently now, when I go outside’, woman reflects on 1st anniversary of viral bobcat attack

Burgaw resident Happy Wade throws a bobcat after it attacks his wife.

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A rabid bobcat attack in Burgaw went viral online last year, and Saturday marks exactly one year later.

The video of a bobcat attacking Kristi Wade as she walked to her car with her cat in a carrier case went viral.

Her husband, Happy, got the bobcat off of her, and threw it into the yard. Both were bitten by the bobcat, and Happy made the decision to shoot the animal, who later tested positive for rabies.

“Most people praised my husband for what he did, very grateful for his actions. It was not funny, there wasn’t anything funny about the event at the beginning, but we have been able to –through this year, find some humor in what happened, and be able to laugh a little bit at some of the things,” said Kristi Wade, attacked by bobcat.

The Wades received dozens of shots to treat them for rabies, and Kristi says the couple will never forget the traumatic experience.

“I try not to let it affect me too much, when I walk out the door. It does make me think twice, when I go outside. I try to park my car in my garage, get in it, and then put up the garage door when I leave. So, I do think a little bit differently now, when I go outside,” said Wade.

Wade said near their home they see wildlife like raccoons, coyotes, and bobcats, and the couple has a message for others in similar surrounds.

“You know, trying to promote that people take care of their pets, and get them vaccinated. So that we don’t have more cases of this, and there have been some other cases, –or at least one other bobcat rabies case in Pender County recently,” said Wade.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services offers guidance on what to do if you encounter an animal you suspect is infected with rabies.