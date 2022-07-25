Increased number of mushrooms taking over lawns across the Cape Fear

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Over the last few months, there has been a significant increase in the number of mushrooms popping up across the Cape Fear.

The hot and humid temperatures mixed with the rainy conditions have caused hundreds of mushrooms to sprout up in many parks and neighborhoods.

For many, the mushrooms are an eyesore, but New Hanover County Cooperative Extension Director Lloyd Singleton says they are not harmful to the environment.

“They really don’t hurt anything, they’re natural decomposers, and we need decomposition anyway to build organic matter in our soil. So, it’s fine to have them. Let them remain, if you want to. They’re not really hurting anything, but you can also remove them, and it doesn’t hurt,” said Lloyd Singleton.

Although the mushrooms are not harmful to your yard, Singleton recommends you don’t make a meal out of them.

“There are several types that do grow in yards and mulch beds in particular, but most of them are not edible and so it’s very important you do not eat those mushrooms. You also want to remove them, so that your dogs don’t get into them,” said Singleton.

The mushrooms are said to be difficult to remove permanently, but Singleton offered tips on how to further prevent the spores from developing.

“If we are getting plenty of rain, and you have an irrigation system, turn your irrigation system off. Don’t give that grass extra water, because that will only make the mushrooms proliferate more, it can also cause a lot of weed issues,” said Singleton.

If you think that you or someone you know may have ingested any unknown mushrooms, you should call poison control or emergency services immediately.