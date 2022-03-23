‘It’s gonna be a heck of a party’: City, county leaders proclaim Azalea Festival Season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Spring has sprung, the azaleas are blooming, and city and county leaders officially declared ‘Azalea Festival Season’ on Tuesday afternoon.

New Hanover County commissioners, members of the Wilmington City Council, and Azalea Festival representatives gathered at Innes Park at Wilmington City Hall to announce proclamations making April 6-10, 2022 Azalea Festival Season.

“This year is a celebration not just of Azaleas, but of this place we call home. The last two years have been difficult and while we’re not fully out of the woods yet, life has slowly started to ease back into a sense of normal,” County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman said. “That’s why it’s so important to see the 75th installment of this amazing event come to fruition.”

“It’s a tradition that’s been going on in the city of Wilmington for 75 years. One of the most recognized events in the state of North Carolina,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said. “On behalf of the Wilmington City Council, I, Bill Saffo, Mayor of the City of Wilmington, do hereby proclaim April 6 through the 11, 2022 in honor of North Carolina Azalea Festival Season and commend its observance to all citizens. I know it’s gonna be a heck of a party!”

At the event, Azalea Princess McKinley Lanier presented her court. Lanier says she’s dreamt of being Azalea Princess since she was three years old.

“It’s been very important to me to represent my community as a titleholder and represent the Azalea Festival because I’ve been a part of the Azalea Festival in parades, I’ve danced at the Azalea Festival, I’ve eaten lots and lots of funnel cakes,” Lanier said. “It’s a really important job for me and I’m very excited.”

Festival President John Russ says it’s going to be an extra special year, especially after two years of the pandemic.

“We can tell there’s a lot of pent-up energy, people are ready to get out and celebrate. It was tough when we had to make the decision to postpone and cancel the one in 2020, but we’re really excited,” Russ said. “We’ve got a lot of new things going on, a lot of things planned bigger and better. We’re just happy to celebrate. On top of that, it’s our 75th which is a pretty special year.”

Essay contest winner Sara Frances Butler recited her winning work, reminding everyone to appreciate the beauty of the Cape Fear.

“Winter has been long this year, but as the springtime awakens the forest, we must all stop to admire its beauty,” Butler read. “Only when I came to appreciate the birds and bugs around me, was I able to spot the azaleas.”

The 2022 North Carolina Azalea Festival will take place from April 6-10. For more information, visit the official Azalea Festival website.