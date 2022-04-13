Jon Stewart to push for passage of PACT Act in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — A major name in politics and entertainment is coming to the Cape Fear to push for financial assistance for veterans.

In partnership with Burn Pits 360, The Grunt Style Foundation will host a PACT Summit on Thursday, April 14 at 12:00 p.m. at U.S. Senator Richard Burr’s office steps, to advocate for the 3.5 million veterans affected by burn pit toxic exposure.

The PACT Summit will feature an appearance by veteran advocate and political commentator Jon Stewart.

Supporters will meet at Veterans Memorial (201 N. Water St.) followed by a procession and opening remarks at Senator Burr’s office on North Front Street.

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act legislation would extend VA benefits to service members who have illnesses caused by exposure to burn pits and other battlefield toxins.

From the start of military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq in 2001, the U.S. government has burned hazardous waste in open burn pits on or near military bases. Exposure to these toxic emissions led to life-threatening illnesses including neurological disorders, pulmonary diseases and cancers.

The House of Representatives passed the PACT Act on March 3; the bill is now currently lagging in the Senate.

For more information about the PACT Act legislation, visit here.