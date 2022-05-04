Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center finds patient’s forever home

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY)–The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is gearing up to send off one of its patients to its forever home.

Canal, a green sea turtle, has been with the sea turtle hospital for almost seven years. Canal became a patient at the sea turtle hospital in October of 2015 after being hit by a boat. The injury caused a buoyancy problem, which means the turtle cannot dive and stay submerged underwater.

The turtle can’t be released, so it will be relocated to Sea Life Charlotte-Concord, where he will live in a 5,000 gallon tank with three windows for underwater viewing

“He is quite interactive, and definitely is a very social, gregarious turtle, and we are thrilled at the opportunity that he will have to be in deeper water and bigger water, and eventually with some submarine friends,” said Kathy Zagzebski, Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center executive director.

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center wants you to submit positive messages of memories you may have of Canal, to send him off to his new home.