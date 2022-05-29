Large crowd attends 26th annual Orange Street Artsfest in downtown Wilmington

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people attended the 26th annual Orange Street Artsfest on Saturday as the two-day event came to a close.

This is the first time since 2019 that the Orange Street Artsfest is being held on memorial day weekend, held on Saturday and Sunday. The street fair was held on Orange Street between Front and Second Streets, Orange to Dock Streets, and inside the Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center. It is one of the largest arts festivals in downtown Wilmington.

It featured more than 80 artists paintings, pottery, jewelry, and metal arts.

Two vendors told WWAY it was their first time participating in the Artsfest, and they were thankful for the opportunity to showcase their works.

“Oh it’s wonderful, it gets people to see different things they can do with their yards and different ideas, just perking up their yards to make people smile,” said Nancy McKinnis, ‘Crazy Nancy Yard Art’ owner.

“It’s absolutely necessary for me to be able to continue to do this, for these events to happen,” Kim Nelson, ‘Your Island Treasure’ co-owner.

Thalian Association Community Theatre launched Orange Street Artsfest the in 1995 to promote the arts in Wilmington and the Community Arts Center.