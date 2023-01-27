Large crowd attends Port City United’s inaugural Fresh Chance Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City United hosted its inaugural “Fresh Chance Friday” on January 27. The free event drew a large crowd to the MLK Center.

Representatives from businesses, local career development programs, and other county departments were onsite to connect attendees with employment resources and potential job openings. Some of the companies at today’s event were hiring on-site.

The busiest table at the event belonged to Legal Aid of North Carolina. As many people lined up for no-cost legal consultations. They also helped people determine if they are eligible for record expungement.

“We made mistakes, and we learned from our mistakes. We’re trying to progress, and you know –sometimes it doesn’t always –you know, work for everybody,” said Cerrica Jackson, Wilmington resident.

“We would like to be successful, you know and reach my goals, and I believe in a second chance, and I believe I deserve a second chance at life, and this is very helpful,” said Kalissa Durant, Wilmington resident.

Port City United tells WWAY they were pleased with the turnout from community members, and hope for “Fresh Chance Friday” to become an annual event.