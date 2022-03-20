UPDATE: Crews extinguish large woods fire near Brunswick Forest

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Several fire departments responded to a large woods fire in Brunswick County on Sunday evening.

Leland units along with Winnabow, Navassa, Boiling Spring Lakes, New Hanover County Fire, and NC Forestry Service were on the scene from 3 pm to 8 pm fighting the blaze from the ground and sky.

Brunswick EMS says the fire started behind Brunswick Forest and rapidly spread to Hickory Road and a portion of the Brunswick Nature Park because of wind and dry conditions.

Some homes in the back of Brunswick Forest, Hickory Road, and Southern Boulevard were evacuated out of precaution but no homes were damaged.

The NC Forestry Service is investigating the cause of the fire.