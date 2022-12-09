Latest on new businesses coming to Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland is one of the fastest-growing areas in Brunswick County, and there are many new commercial and residential developments coming to the town.

Construction is underway in Leland Town Center, which is expected to bring more businesses to the area off US Highway 17. Its owner and developer is C & S Commercial Properties.

The new additions in Leland Town Center will hold Lowes Home Improvement, Cook Out, 7-Eleven, a car wash, and other unnamed businesses will be joining the commercial space.

“In the future there will be a section of Leland Town Center, –at least it is proposed to have tenant space, there’s also a commercial center under review right now, called the “Shoppes at Savannah Branch” across from Brunswick Forest, and that’s over 120-thousand square feet of retail space. It will have a grocery store as an anchor tenant, but it will also have a rental, leasable retail space,” said Ben Andrea, Leland Planning and Inspections Director.

Leland Planning and Inspections Director says after review of “Shoppes at Savannah Branch” across from Brunswick Forest, there will be a few more steps before it begins construction.

“Any time property is considered for development; we do weigh that against our Leland 2045 plan,” said Andrea. “To make sure that it is consistent with that plan, and aligns with the objectives that the community said that they wanted to see.”

Leland continues to see significant growth in residential developments, as more people move to the town.

“We have permitted more single family homes than we did last year. so, we’re seeing an increase in residential development, and with that residential growth we will expect to see more non-residential growth in goods and services to support the people moving to the area,” said Andrea.

There is a proposed project for an apartment complex with more than 300 units currently under review in the gateway district off of South Navassa Road.